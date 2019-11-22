Student arrested, found in possession of AR-15 rifle, ammo, list of intended victims, school layout

article

Authorities believe that a school shooting was averted when they arrested a student in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, along with a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call reporting that a student had threatened to shoot other students and staff. The South Los Angeles school was not identified in a statement from the department.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant where deputies seized an AR-15 rifle, a large quantity of ammunition, a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout. Details about where and when the items were seized were not immediately available.

News of the arrest came just over a week after a 16-year-old student armed himself with a handgun, shot five students, two fatally, before shooting himself in the head in the quad of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. That suspect died the following day.

Authorities plan to release additional information about the school shooting threat during an 11:30 a.m. press conference. Click here to watch.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.