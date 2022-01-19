Student shot at Seminole High in Sanford, suspect in custody, officials say

Seminole High School began the dismissal process for the main campus in Sanford just before 3 p.m. following a shooting incident that prompted the school to be placed on a lockdown.

"We are now opening parent pick-up for all car riders on the main campus. Bus riders will be released shortly after we've cleared the car riders.," read a statement from school officials.

Earlier in the day, a student was shot inside the school and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Investigators are calling this an isolated incident.





"One student was injured, and a suspect is in custody. This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement. Due to it being an early-release day and as a result of this incident, we will have a delayed dismissal. We will continue to provide you updates as we have more details to share," the school said in a message to parents.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they were able to apprehend the suspect quickly. All other students are safe, they added.

It is not known if the suspect is a student at the school. Investigators will give another update at 3:30 p.m.

Video provided to FOX 35 shows authorities leading students out of the school with their hands on each other's shoulders.

Parents arrived to pick up their kids after hearing about the shooting.

"You hug them a little harder," one father said about his son.

FOX 35's Vicki Karr spoke to the grandparent of the victim and says he is in surgery.

