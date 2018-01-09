Study: Ibuprofen linked to male infertility

There are new concerns that men who take a lot of Ibuprofen could face fertility problems.

A new study has found that men who take about 1200 milligrams of Ibuprofen a day experience hormonal imbalances that are associated with infertility.

A spokesperson for the major manufacturers of over-the-counter drugs disputes the study. He said that the safety of Ibuprofen has been proven by decades of study and real-world use.

