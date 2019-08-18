Suburban voters are pressuring Republicans to act on guns

article

Worries about gun violence and what to do about it are weighing heavily on Republicans in Arizona and across the country in the wake of another string of mass shootings.

The party has seen once-reliable suburbs turn competitive as women worry about their children's safety, bristle at Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric on race and immigration and embrace Democratic alternatives in midterm elections last year.

Republicans looking at ahead at tough races increasingly are looking for new ways to address anxieties about gun violence — without running crosswise from the GOP base.

Nowhere is the tension clearer than in Arizona, a state with an ardent gun culture, but also a growing population of newcomers in the suburbs that ring Phoenix.