Summerset Marine fire, explosion: Eagle company makes piers, docks

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:57AM
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Possible explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle

There are reports of a possible explosion in Waukesha County on Thursday, May 19.

EAGLE, Wis. - A huge fire set off by an explosion burned Thursday, May 19 at a marine construction company in Eagle

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured at Summerset Marine Construction.

Video and pictures showed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing from the building.

Explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle

An explosion touched off the fire, said Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion.

About 275 students at Eagle Elementary School, about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine, were evacuated and sent to the middle-high school building in Palmyra, said Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Superintendent Todd Gray.

Gray said the principal told him there was some shaking at the elementary school when the explosion occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

Fire, explosion at Summerset Marine in Eagle (Credit: Jessica Berginz)

The company makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse, according to its website.

Associated Press contributed to this report.