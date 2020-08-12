Expand / Collapse search
Sumner Redstone, media mogul and longtime top Viacom exec, dies at 97

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 17: Sumner Redstone attends an Evening for Cambodian Children's Fund honoring Sumner Redstone at The Paley Center for Media on April 17, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cambodian Ch

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) said Wednesday its Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone has died at the age of 97.

Redstone was executive chairman of the Viacom board for almost 30 years and was CEO from 1996 until 2005, during which time the company merged with CBS Corp. in 2000.

Redstone served as executive chairman of both companies' boards and in February was named chairman emeritus for both companies.

"Sumner Redstone was a brilliant visionary, operator and dealmaker, who single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a global media portfolio," ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish said in a statement. "He was a force of nature and fierce competitor, who leaves behind a profound legacy in both business and philanthropy."

Redstone, who was known for his personal life and a dispute with his live-in companion, famously declared that he would never die.

