Super Bowl LVII: Preparations underway for fan event at Margaret T. Hance Park

With just over a month to go until Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, preparations are underway – not only for the big game, but for all the events happening throughout the Valley.

One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, which is set to offer live music, entertainment and food from Valley businesses.

Local band Jimmy Eat World and country music artist Lee Brice will perform at this free multi-day event.

Workers are still putting down the turf in the downtown Phoenix park, so it's not quite ready yet. The rain delayed their work, but they're making up for it now.

The event is about five weeks away now, on Feb. 9-11.

Learn more about the Super Bowl Experience here: https://www.azsuperbowl.com/hancepark/

