Super Bowl LVII in Arizona: Fan events announced in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - We are 228 days away from Arizona hosting Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and some events leading up to the big game have been unveiled.
A free fan village featuring entertainment and food trucks will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix during the week leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.
Just a few blocks away, the NFL will host the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.
"It's truly a great stop for residents, but also all the visitors coming to the Valley," said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.
Parry added that volunteers leading up to the big game will be needed. For more information, visit azsuperbowl.com.
