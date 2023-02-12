Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII: Service restored for Xfinity customers after outage in Philadelphia neighborhoods

Updated 5:03PM
PHILADELPHIA - This is not the moment for the cable to go out in Philly, but here we are.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage affecting a few thousand households in the Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods and some surrounding areas.

She said crews have been "working furiously" for several hours to resolve the problem and some customers have started to come back online — they are hoping to restore service to everyone by kickoff.