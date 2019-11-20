Surveillance video of fiery crash at Chandler gas station released

On Wednesday, Chandler Police officials released new video of an explosive accident at a gas station that was caused by a reckless driver.

In October, FOX 10 reported about 21-year-old Clemente Torres, who police say lost control of his Mustang and hit the gas pump in a fit of anger. Torres took off running, but a woman at the gas station was burned when the gas pump caught fire.

The incident happened at an AM/PM gas station near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard, and the video was taken by the gas station's cameras at around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.

According to police, Torres was impaired at the time, and Torres told police he became angry when he pulled up to the wrong side of the pump to fill his tank.

In the video, the car lost control and hit the pump, and Torres can be seen taking off running as the pump erupts in flames.

Torres may have escaped, but a 77-year-old woman at the pump did not, and suffered 2nd-degree burns.

Two other people pumping gas were also injured, according to court documents.

I heard it and I see fire," said one person in a 911 call.

"OK, we're going to get help out there. So you heard the collision and you see fire?" the dispatcher asked.

"I think it's at the gas station. It's at the gas station," the person replied.

"OK, we're going to get help out there. One moment," the dispatcher said.

Police caught up with Torres shortly after he left the scene. They say he had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

Chandler police have identified the man seen in this photo as the suspect, Clemente Torres. (Photo: Robert Waite)

According to court documents, Torres was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal damage, two counts of endangerment and one count of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Clemente Torres

Torres has pleaded not guilty. He said he suffered from PTSD, but not helping his case was the fact that is he was on his way to court for another charge involving driving while impaired.