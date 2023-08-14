Suspect accused of DUI in west Phoenix crash that left man dead

A man is accused of DUI in connection to a west Phoenix crash that left another man dead.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 56-year-old Larry Wheet with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver involved in the crash, 40-year-old James Carter, stayed at the scene, but showed signs of impairment, police said.

"Preliminary information suggests Wheet was crossing Thomas Road midblock when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Carter," St. Rob Scherer said.

Carter was arrested for aggravated DUI.

Additionally, police say there were several other people in the car with Carter, including two young children.

Area where the crash happened: