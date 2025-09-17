Suspect arrested in Phoenix for allegedly robbing bank inside Walmart

The Brief A 19-year-old was arrested in Phoenix for allegedly robbing a bank inside a Cottonwood Walmart in August. The suspect, Johnathan Pirvulescu, was taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation by Cottonwood police. Pirvulescu is facing robbery and theft charges and is being held on a $25,000 bond.



A teen accused of robbing a bank in a Cottonwood Walmart in August was arrested in Phoenix on Sept. 16.

The backstory:

Cottonwood police responded to the First Convenience Bank inside a Walmart on the morning of Aug. 21 after receiving reports of a robbery.

The suspect allegedly handed a note to a bank teller, demanding money. He received "a substantial amount of cash," and fled the area.

What we know:

After Cottonwood police identified a suspect following weeks-long investigation, the Phoenix Police Department helped them arrest 19-year-old Johnathan Pirvulescu in Phoenix. They searched his Phoenix home, finding additional evidence related to the robbery.

Pirvulescu was arrested on charges of robbery and theft and is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Yavapai County Detention Facility.