Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of Glendale girl was caught on video, PD says

A 14-year-old Glendale girl who was walking home from school appeared to have almost been kidnapped and police say the suspect has been arrested.

On March 6 at around 1 p.m., the victim was walking home when she noticed a light-colored car pull up next to her near 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, which is right next to State Farm Stadium.

"The male front passenger exited the vehicle and began following the juvenile victim for an extended period. The victim sensed danger and ran for safety until she found a resident walking their dog, who helped her contact Glendale Police," Glendale PD said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Timothy Guan

Surveillance footage was obtained and detectives were able to locate the suspect after piecing together information from the videos.

Timothy Guan, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

"Mr. Guan has an extensive criminal history, which most recently includes three incidents of Aggravated Assault on a Minor. Thanks to our dedicated Patrol Officer and Detectives, this dangerous man was arrested and taken off the streets," police said.

‘She began to sense danger'

The 14-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped is a freshman at Raymond S. Kellis High School. She always walks home and has never had a problem until now.

The teen called her mom when the incident happened. That’s when the mother of six, Valerie Fraijo, told her daughter to hang up and call the police.

"She’s like, ‘Mom, somebody is chasing me,’" Fraijo said.

Police held a press conference on March 13 about this case and that's where the family spoke about the scary incident.

"Immediately, she began to sense danger. She started fearing for her life and she felt like something wasn't right," the teen's mother said.

"There are days that she doesn't want to go to school, but we have to continue her education. So right now, we're just getting through it," her mother said.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids, stressing the importance of being aware of their surroundings. They specifically advise not being on your phone and not having headphones in when you're alone.

Guan is being held at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix on a more than $52,000 bond.

Also in Glendale, on Jan. 26, a girl walking to school was nearly abducted, police say. That suspect has also been arrested.