Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after girl reported him on her walk to school, Glendale PD says

A girl walking to school in Glendale on Friday was able to escape her would-be kidnapper who is now behind bars, the police department said.

Glendale Police officers responded to the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues after the girl made a report "that an unknown adult male had attempted to grab her as she walked to school."

Investigators obtained and reviewed video footage. They found the suspect and his car seen in the footage.

37-year-old Joseph Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping charges.

The Glendale Police Department plans to release more information about this incident on Monday, Jan. 29.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: