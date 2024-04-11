Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Phoenix neighborhood: PD

A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 12 p.m. on April 8 near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 39-year-old Prince Luckey with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Pedro Vazquez, fled the area after the shooting, but he was found in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.

Vazquez was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Pedro Vazquez (MCSO)

Map of where the shooting happened