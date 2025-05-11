Suspect arrested in deadly downtown Phoenix shooting

The Brief Jose Garcia, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Jiehiason Lane, 26, in downtown Phoenix on April 27. Police believe there is cell phone footage of the shooting and are asking anyone with footage to submit it for evidence.



Police say a man is under arrest following a deadly shooting in downtown Phoenix in late April.

What we know:

It happened near 2nd and McKinley streets back on April 27 at around 12:30 a.m.

Phoenix Police say 23-year-old Jose Garcia is now behind bars on second-degree murder charges.

Investigators have identified the victim who was gunned down as 26-year-old Jiehiason Lane.

"At this time, detectives do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects," Phoenix Police say.

What we don't know:

We still don't know what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

"Investigators believe there is additional cell phone footage captured by witnesses during the incident," Phoenix Police said.

If you have footage or information, click here to submit it.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.