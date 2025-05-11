Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Suspect arrested in deadly downtown Phoenix shooting

By
Published  May 11, 2025 9:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Jose Garcia, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Jiehiason Lane, 26, in downtown Phoenix on April 27.
    • Police believe there is cell phone footage of the shooting and are asking anyone with footage to submit it for evidence.

PHOENIX - Police say a man is under arrest following a deadly shooting in downtown Phoenix in late April.

What we know:

It happened near 2nd and McKinley streets back on April 27 at around 12:30 a.m.

Phoenix Police say 23-year-old Jose Garcia is now behind bars on second-degree murder charges.

Investigators have identified the victim who was gunned down as 26-year-old Jiehiason Lane.

"At this time, detectives do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects," Phoenix Police say.

Featured

Man shot and killed near downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row
article

Man shot and killed near downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row

A man was shot in downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital, the police department said.

What we don't know:

We still don't know what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

"Investigators believe there is additional cell phone footage captured by witnesses during the incident," Phoenix Police said.

If you have footage or information, click here to submit it.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews