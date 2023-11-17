Suspect arrested in man's west Phoenix murder

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in west Phoenix that left a man dead.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Renato Espinoza with a gunshot wound. Espinoza was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting, 44-year-old Christopher Hernandez, was arrested the following day and booked into jail. He is accused of murder.

No further details were released.

Christopher Hernandez (MCSO)

Where the shooting happened: