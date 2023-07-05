Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested in Scottsdale shooting that left man seriously hurt

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Scottsdale that left a man seriously injured.

Scottsdale Police say the shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3 near 68th Street and Indian School Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

A woman was also inside the home during the shooting, but she was not hurt.

The suspect, 47-year-old Phillip Montera, was arrested and booked into jail. 

"Montera and the victim know each other and were hanging out together that day," Ofc. Aaron Bolin said.

Montera is accused of attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Area where the shooting happened: