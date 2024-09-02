Expand / Collapse search
Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting

Published  September 2, 2024 12:16pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A family fight in north Phoenix resulted in a shooting that left a man dead, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 1 near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 28-year-old Darius Rain with a gunshot wound to the head. Rain was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting, who was not identified, was detained after telling officers that he shot Rain.

"Homicide investigators processed the crime scene, collected evidence and conducted interviews to include one of the suspect [sic] who provided a self-defense statement," police said. "Charges will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorneys [sic] office for review."

No further details on the shooting were released.

