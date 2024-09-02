Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting

The Brief Darius Rain, 28, died after being shot in the head near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road. The unidentified suspect in the shooting claimed self-defense, police said.



A family fight in north Phoenix resulted in a shooting that left a man dead, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 1 near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 28-year-old Darius Rain with a gunshot wound to the head. Rain was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting, who was not identified, was detained after telling officers that he shot Rain.

"Homicide investigators processed the crime scene, collected evidence and conducted interviews to include one of the suspect [sic] who provided a self-defense statement," police said. "Charges will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorneys [sic] office for review."

No further details on the shooting were released.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department in a news release.

Map of where the shooting happened