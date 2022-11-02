Expand / Collapse search
Suspect 'down' after Phoenix Police shooting, department says scene remains active

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A suspect is "down" following a police shooting in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the department said.

The shooting happened in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said on Twitter around 4:45 p.m.

There's no information about what led up to the shooting and police say the suspect is receiving medical treatment.

No officers were hurt.

There are road restrictions in the area as the scene remains active.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.

