Police investigating reports of a shooting at a Mesa pizza restaurant

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Crime and Public Safety
MESA, Ariz. - There are reports of a shooting at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa, police said on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2. 

The shooting reportedly happened at the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads. One person is reported to be "down," police say, citing initial reports.

Police received 911 calls about a shooting inside the business, but information about circumstances and suspects hasn't been detailed.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.

