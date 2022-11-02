Police investigating reports of a shooting at a Mesa pizza restaurant

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

There are reports of a shooting at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa, police said on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The shooting reportedly happened at the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads. One person is reported to be "down," police say, citing initial reports.

Police received 911 calls about a shooting inside the business, but information about circumstances and suspects hasn't been detailed.

This is a developing story and more information will be added once it becomes available.

RELATED: Suspect 'down' after Phoenix Police shooting, department says scene remains active

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.