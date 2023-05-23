Suspect flees after running over downed motorcyclist in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for running over a motorcyclist who had just crashed into a road construction sign and was ejected from his bike.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, MCSO says.

"'The possible ‘run vehicle’ ran over the downed motorcyclist after the initial single vehicle crash while he was lying in the northbound lanes on Dysart Road just before Rose Lane and continued north on Dysart Road without stopping at the scene or calling 911," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect vehicle is described as "possibly a newer dark-colored pick-up truck."

Loved ones are identifying the victim as Brian Disney and a GoFundMe for him can be found here.

Brian and his wife Shelley have been together for about a year. They just got married in the courthouse a month ago.

She says they were in the middle of planning a big wedding reception for their family and friends, and now instead, she's left planning a funeral.

Friends in the community organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, and the local bar that Shelley and Brian used to go to, even put out a small jar to collect money for the family.

Shelley says this support is what’s getting her through the last few days.

The night of the crash, she says he had just left their home to go for a motorcycle ride when he was killed.

"Within a matter of minutes, I heard sirens, and I just had this gut feeling that it was for him. My friend and I, she took off in one car and I took off in my car and I ran and I stopped my car, I ran and all I see is my husband and his motorcycle just laying there," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011. Mention report no. IR23-013061.

