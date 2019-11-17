Suspect in Bullhead City homicide surrenders to police

article

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a suspect involved in an altercation that left a man dead and a woman injured has turned himself in.

Bullhead City police say 34-year-old Benji Junior Nunez surrendered to them Sunday afternoon, several hours after the 2 a.m. incident.

Nunez was wanted on suspicion of homicide.

Police haven’t released the names of the dead man and injured woman.

They say detectives are still conducting several interviews.