Suspect in Bullhead City homicide surrenders to police
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a suspect involved in an altercation that left a man dead and a woman injured has turned himself in.
Bullhead City police say 34-year-old Benji Junior Nunez surrendered to them Sunday afternoon, several hours after the 2 a.m. incident.
Nunez was wanted on suspicion of homicide.
Police haven’t released the names of the dead man and injured woman.
They say detectives are still conducting several interviews.