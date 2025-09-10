Suspect indicted for manslaughter's in man's fentanyl overdose death

The Brief A suspect who allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who was later found dead has been indicted by a grand jury. Police say 47-year-old Chris Joseph was found dead inside a parked car at a car wash in Tempe. The man who allegedly sold the drugs to Joseph, 28-year-old Freddie Avila, is accused of manslaughter.



A suspect has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a man's fentanyl overdose death in Tempe.

The backstory:

According to police, officers on March 15 found 47-year-old Chris Joseph unresponsive inside a parked car at a car wash located near the Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway.

"The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Joseph died from acute fentanyl poisoning," police said.

Investigators say Freddie Avila was identified as a suspect after discovering text messages about a planned drug deal at Tempe Marketplace the night before Joseph's death.

On Aug. 27, Avila was detained during a traffic stop. Police say he admitted to giving Joseph drugs and "said he saw Joseph reacting badly to the drugs before leaving the scene."

"Avila said he believed the victim was having a 'bad trip,'" police said.

Avila was arrested and booked into jail.

Update:

On Sept. 10, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Avila has been indicted for manslaughter, sale of lethal fentanyl and sale or transportation of narcotic drugs. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

According to MCAO, Avila is the second person in the county to be charged under Arizona's "Sale of Lethal Fentanyl" law, which makes it a class two felony to knowingly sell fentanyl that causes another person's death.