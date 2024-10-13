Suspect leads Phoenix Police officers on chase, and is killed several blocks later

The Brief A suspect was killed by Phoenix Police officers on Sunday morning after allegedly leading them on a chase for several blocks. The chase started after officers responded to reports of a shooting near 49th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.



At around 8 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 49th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. When they got to the scene, a witness pointed them in the direction of a car taking off from the scene.

"Officers attempted to stop that vehicle, and the vehicle failed to yield to officers. That is when a pursuit was declared," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

The pursuit ended at 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Road behind a CVS store.

"The driver of the vehicle exited his vehicle and attempted to walk away, gun in hand. As officers attempted to contact the individual, he produced the firearm and that is when the officer-involved shooting took place," Sgt. Reeson said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. He wasn't identified.

As for the shooting that happened at 49th Avenue, police say the victim also died from their injuries. They haven't been identified.

"It's a tragic incident here today for our community. Two people have lost their lives. No officers were injured," Sgt. Reeson said.

Police can't confirm if the suspect killed by police is the person who shot and killed the victim at the first scene.

"It's going to be a lengthy investigation," Sgt. Reeson said.

No more information was made available.