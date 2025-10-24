Suspect in Preston Lord death violated protective order, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police says one of the suspects accused in the 2023 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord was arrested for violating an order of protection on Sept. 5.
What we know:
The police department says it took two reports on Talyn Vigil: one that alleged in-person contact with a protected party, and a second alleging electronic communication with a protected party.
Officers found him and arrested him on suspicion of two misdemeanors. He was booked into the "Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility and held for his initial appearances," police said, adding that the cases are still pending.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and pre-trial services were notified about his arrest due to Vigil being on pre-trial release for his case in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Talyn Vigil
The backstory:
Preston Lord was found severely beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. He died from his injuries days after the assault.
Seven suspects were arrested and charged in connection to Lord's October 2023 death:
- William Hines
- Dominic Turner
- Talyn Vigil
- Taylor Sherman
- Treston Billey
- Talan Renner
- Jacob Meisner
Hines is the only suspect who has been sentenced for Lord's death. In May, he took a plea deal and was given 12 years in prison.