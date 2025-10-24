Suspect in Preston Lord death violated protective order, police say

The Brief One of the suspects charged in the 2023 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord, Talyn Vigil, was arrested, again, by Gilbert Police on Sept. 5 for reportedly violating an order of protection through both in-person and electronic contact. Vigil's arrest was reported to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office because he was already out on pre-trial release in connection with the murder case, which involves six other co-defendants, one of whom has already been sentenced to 12 years in prison.



Gilbert Police says one of the suspects accused in the 2023 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord was arrested for violating an order of protection on Sept. 5.

What we know:

The police department says it took two reports on Talyn Vigil: one that alleged in-person contact with a protected party, and a second alleging electronic communication with a protected party.

Officers found him and arrested him on suspicion of two misdemeanors. He was booked into the "Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility and held for his initial appearances," police said, adding that the cases are still pending.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and pre-trial services were notified about his arrest due to Vigil being on pre-trial release for his case in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Talyn Vigil

The backstory:

Preston Lord was found severely beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. He died from his injuries days after the assault.

Seven suspects were arrested and charged in connection to Lord's October 2023 death:

William Hines

Dominic Turner

Talyn Vigil

Taylor Sherman

Treston Billey

Talan Renner

Jacob Meisner

Hines is the only suspect who has been sentenced for Lord's death. In May, he took a plea deal and was given 12 years in prison.