Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station

Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at a gas station near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road when two men were involved in an argument over a parking issue.

The suspect shot a 57-year-old man, who then walked across the street before collapsing. He's been taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect, who was wearing a bright-green shirt, left the area in a Ford pickup truck that was pulling a small cement mixer.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.