Suspects arrested for targeting elderly women at Scottsdale grocery stores and stealing their wallets: police

Two suspects who police say would work together to distract elderly women at Scottsdale grocery stores and steal their wallets and phones have been arrested.

Scottsdale Police say four incidents happened on Sept. 9. During each theft, the victim said she was distracted by a woman talking to her. When the conversation ended, the victim realized her belongings were missing. The suspects would then use the victim's credit cards to buy gift cards.

The reported thefts happened at the following locations:

Surveillance footage from the Fry's incident shows a woman approaching the victim to speak to her, and a second woman would steal items from the victim's purse.

The suspects, 27-year-old Toniesha Odom and 26-year-old Ahzane Williams, were arrested by police during a traffic stop. They were booked into jail and are accused of aggravated identity theft.

Toniesha Odom (left) and Ahzane Williams mugshots (MCSO)

"Additional credit cards, gift cards, and ID cards were located with other victim’s names inside of the car," police said. "Through extensive investigative efforts and follow-up, detectives were able to locate additional potential victims."

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scheme to contact them at 480-312-5000.