Expand / Collapse search

Suspects sought after man found shot in south Phoenix: police

By
Published  November 11, 2025 8:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Suspects wanted in shooting that left man hospitalized, police say

Suspects wanted in shooting that left man hospitalized, police say

Police said they are searching for suspects after a man was shot near 35th and Southern Avenues.

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Tuesday evening in South Phoenix.
    • Suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized in south Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

At 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 35th Avenue and Southern Avenue.

A man was found with "what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound," according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Officers said that before they arrived, the suspects involved fled the area.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the victim and suspects, are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews