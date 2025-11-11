Suspects sought after man found shot in south Phoenix: police

The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Tuesday evening in South Phoenix. Suspects fled the scene before police arrived.



Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized in south Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

At 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 35th Avenue and Southern Avenue.

A man was found with "what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound," according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Officers said that before they arrived, the suspects involved fled the area.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the victim and suspects, are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.