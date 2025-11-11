Suspects sought after man found shot in south Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized in south Phoenix on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
At 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 35th Avenue and Southern Avenue.
A man was found with "what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound," according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Officers said that before they arrived, the suspects involved fled the area.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting, along with the identities of the victim and suspects, are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department