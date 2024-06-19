Suspects sought after shooting at Mesa Walmart employees, police say

Police are looking for several suspects accused of opening fire at several Walmart employees in Mesa.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on June 17 near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Mesa Police say Walmart security contacted them after people inside the store began disturbing customers.

"Walmart staff had loss prevention and security officers escorted the subjects out of the store," police said. "Once in the parking lot, a few of the subjects fired several rounds at the Walmart staffers. The subjects involved then fled the area in a vehicle."

Four vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators believe the suspects are two men and two women who are in their early-20s.

"Investigators have taken over the case and are actively sifting through evidence and witness statements looking for leads to identify the possible suspects," police said. "As of now, there has not been anyone identified or arrested."

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

Map of area where the shooting happened