U.S. monitors Russian plague case; Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From a $2M murder case bond for one of the suspects in the Preston Lord case to a cooler weekend weather forecast, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
1. Multiple arrests at East Valley health facility
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Multiple patients at a Chandler behavioral health facility were arrested following back-to-back violent incidents where nurses and officers were assaulted.
2. From YouTube: U.S. monitoring suspected Russian plague case
3. Hurricane brings rain threat to Arizona this weekend
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Phoenix will reach 101 degrees before a cooling trend brings gusty winds, mid-80s highs, and steady rain chances between Sunday and Monday across the state.
4. Watch: Renters at Phoenix apartment sound off
5. Latest on Preston Lord case suspect
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Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil returned to court as prosecutors are calling for his bond to be revoked.