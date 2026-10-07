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U.S. monitors Russian plague case; Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated October 7, 2026 10:07 AM MST Published October 7, 2026 10:04 AM MST

PHOENIX - From a $2M murder case bond for one of the suspects in the Preston Lord case to a cooler weekend weather forecast, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

1. Multiple arrests at East Valley health facility 

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Multiple juveniles arrested after assaults on nurses, Chandler officers at behavioral health facility
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Multiple juveniles arrested after assaults on nurses, Chandler officers at behavioral health facility

Multiple patients at a Chandler behavioral health facility were arrested following back-to-back violent incidents where nurses and officers were assaulted.

2. From YouTube: U.S. monitoring suspected Russian plague case

3. Hurricane brings rain threat to Arizona this weekend

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Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances, cooler weather expected this weekend
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Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances, cooler weather expected this weekend

Phoenix will reach 101 degrees before a cooling trend brings gusty winds, mid-80s highs, and steady rain chances between Sunday and Monday across the state.

4. Watch: Renters at Phoenix apartment sound off

5. Latest on Preston Lord case suspect

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Preston Lord murder case: Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond
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Preston Lord murder case: Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond

Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil returned to court as prosecutors are calling for his bond to be revoked.

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