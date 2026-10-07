U.S. monitors Russian plague case; Talyn Vigil held on $2M bond | Morning News Brief

From a $2M murder case bond for one of the suspects in the Preston Lord case to a cooler weekend weather forecast, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

1. Multiple arrests at East Valley health facility

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2. From YouTube: U.S. monitoring suspected Russian plague case

3. Hurricane brings rain threat to Arizona this weekend

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4. Watch: Renters at Phoenix apartment sound off

5. Latest on Preston Lord case suspect