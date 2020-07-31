Tampa teen faces 30 felony charges for hacking prominent Twitter accounts

article

Prosecutors announced the arrest of a Tampa teenager believed to be the mastermind behind the hacking of prominent Twitter accounts.

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was arrested in Tampa on July 31 and faces 30 felony charges for scamming people across America, perpetuating the “Bit-Con” hack of prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk on July 15.

He will be charged as an adult, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice conducted a nationwide investigation, locating and apprehending the teen in Hillsborough County.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said.

The investigation revealed Clark was the mastermind of the recent hack of Twitter. Clark’s scheme to defraud stole the identities of prominent people, posted messages in their names directing victims to send Bitcoin to accounts associated with Clark, and reaped more than $100,000 in Bitcoin in just one day, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam.

“I want to congratulate our federal law enforcement partners—the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, the FBI, the IRS, and the Secret Service—as well as the Florida Department of Law enforcement. They worked quickly to investigate and identify the perpetrator of sophisticated and extensive fraud,” State Attorney Warren said.

“This defendant lives here in Tampa, he committed the crime here, and he’ll be prosecuted here,” Warren added. The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Clark because Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate. The FBI and the Department of Justice will continue to partner with the office throughout the prosecution.

Clark has been charged with one count of organized fraud, 17 counts of communications fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal information, 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information and one count of access computer or electronic device without authority.

“Working together, we will hold this defendant accountable,” Warren said. “Scamming people out of their hard-earned money is always wrong. Whether you’re taking advantage of someone in person or on the internet, trying to steal their cash or their cryptocurrency—it’s fraud, it’s illegal, and you won’t get away with it.”