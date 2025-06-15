Teen passenger shot in Tempe near Marquee Theatre, PD says

The Brief A teen passenger driving through downtown Tempe around 12:30 a.m. on June 15 was struck by gunfire, police said. Police are still looking for the person who shot him. As for the boy, he has serious injuries but is expected to survive them.



A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger inside a car in Tempe early Sunday morning was shot, police said.

What we know:

It happened near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue on June 15 at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the teen was in downtown Tempe, not because of the "No Kings" protest, and was struck by gunfire coming from someone inside another car near the Marquee Theatre.

"He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to survive," police said.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

The Source The Tempe Police Department



