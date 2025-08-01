Teenage brothers accused of Valley drive-by shootings
PHOENIX - Two teenage brothers accused of committing multiple drive-by shootings in the Valley will be tried as adults, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
What we know:
John Barron, 17, and 15-year-old Andrew Barron have been indicted in connection to the shootings, which happened in the early-morning hours of June 12 and June 12, MCAO said.
According to court documents, the brothers stole a car and shot at several homes in Phoenix and Glendale.
The brothers are accused of multiple felony charges, including discharging a firearm at a structure, drive-by shooting and theft of means of transportation.
What's next:
The brothers are scheduled to go on trial in November.