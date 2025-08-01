Teenage brothers accused of Valley drive-by shootings

The Brief John Barron, 17, and Andrew Barron, 15, have been indicted in connection with drive-by shootings in the Valley. The brothers allegedly shot at homes in Phoenix and Glendale in June. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the brothers are being charged as adults.



Two teenage brothers accused of committing multiple drive-by shootings in the Valley will be tried as adults, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

What we know:

John Barron, 17, and 15-year-old Andrew Barron have been indicted in connection to the shootings, which happened in the early-morning hours of June 12 and June 12, MCAO said.

According to court documents, the brothers stole a car and shot at several homes in Phoenix and Glendale.

The brothers are accused of multiple felony charges, including discharging a firearm at a structure, drive-by shooting and theft of means of transportation.

What's next:

The brothers are scheduled to go on trial in November.