Teenage brothers accused of Valley drive-by shootings

By
Published  August 1, 2025 6:51am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Two teenage brothers who are accused of committing a string of drive-by shootings in the Valley will be tried as adults, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The Brief

    • John Barron, 17, and Andrew Barron, 15, have been indicted in connection with drive-by shootings in the Valley.
    • The brothers allegedly shot at homes in Phoenix and Glendale in June.
    • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the brothers are being charged as adults.

PHOENIX - Two teenage brothers accused of committing multiple drive-by shootings in the Valley will be tried as adults, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

What we know:

John Barron, 17, and 15-year-old Andrew Barron have been indicted in connection to the shootings, which happened in the early-morning hours of June 12 and June 12, MCAO said.

According to court documents, the brothers stole a car and shot at several homes in Phoenix and Glendale.

The brothers are accused of multiple felony charges, including discharging a firearm at a structure, drive-by shooting and theft of means of transportation.

What's next:

The brothers are scheduled to go on trial in November.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office

