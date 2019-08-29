Teens assault woman with cane, take cell phone

Four thugs pushed a 67-year-old woman who was walking with a cane to the ground, beat her with it and then took off with her cell phone.

The assault was captured on video.

It happened on Aug. 4 at about 8 p.m. in front of 87-106 169 St. in Jamaica, Queens.

Two of the suspects were female and two were male.

The woman could be seen on her knees with her hands up attempting to block the assailants.

They took off in a Nissan Altima.

The woman refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.