Teen's pet recovery business braces for 4th of July runaways

The Brief The July 4th holiday often leads to an increase in lost pets due to fireworks-induced anxiety, prompting Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to anticipate a surge in runaways. East Valley teenager Maxence Pastore and his business, TRACC Pet Recovery, offer a unique drone-assisted search service to help reunite families with their lost pets.



As the July Fourth holiday approaches, pet owners are reminded that fireworks can cause anxiety and panic in many animals, sometimes leading them to run away.

One East Valley teenager is ready to help if your pet goes missing.

Local perspective:

Maxence Pastore, who runs TRACC Pet Recovery, said he's had a busy year.

"I've been driving all across the Valley to help people out," Pastore said. "You know it's unfortunate when I do need to go out and help, but I've been glad I've been able to reunite some families."

Since last summer, Pastore has been involved in several challenging rescues, including saving a cat near the Salt River last month that was nearly attacked by a coyote.

"It was just about to be eaten by a coyote, so I was very happy that we got to him beforehand," Pastore said.

TRACC Pet Recovery offers a unique aerial perspective to the search for lost pets.

"You get a bird's-eye view," Pastore said. "So you're up there looking for the heat signature, and it can also help look through light shrub."

Why you should care:

While Pastore's business operates year-round, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control warns that the number of lost pets typically skyrockets around this holiday.

"It's something that we're anticipating. We're expecting to see more lost dogs," said Kim Powell of Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. "Last night we had more than 60 dogs come in, and we don't know if that is because of the fireworks. It could be from the storms as well."

Officials advise keeping pets indoors and providing them with a safe space during loud events.

It's also important to remember that a pet's sensitivity to loud noises can develop with age, even if they weren't bothered by fireworks in previous years.

Additionally, microchipping your pets can significantly speed up a reunion if they are found and brought to a shelter.