Tempe apartment residents evacuated after car crashes into building

Some residents at a Tempe apartment complex had to be evacuated late Monday night after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Trovita Rio, near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tempe Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital, and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. A passenger who was inside the car stayed at the scene.

No residents inside the apartment were hurt.

Some residents at a Tempe apartment complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway had to be evacuated after a car crashed into the building. (Photos: Tempe PD)