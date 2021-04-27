Tempe Police announces arrest of man in connection with crash that left ASU student seriously hurt

article

Officials with the Tempe Police Department say an arrest has been made in connection with a crash on April 24 that left two Arizona State University students injured.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

"Multiple witnesses reported that a motorist lost control, left the roadway, and collided with two pedestrians at the northeast corner of the intersection. The vehicle left the area," said Officer Eric Jensen with Tempe Police.

Of the two victims, Tempe Police officials say on April 27 that one of them remains in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated and released.

Police officials identify suspect

Sheldon Whitebird (Photo Courtesy: Tempe Police Department)

According to a statement released on April 27, Tempe Police officials identified the suspect as 39-year-old Sheldon Whitebird.

Investigators say Whitebird was arrested in Mesa at around 10:00 p.m. on the day of the crash, and held on an arrest warrant from an unrelated incident in which he was suspected of driving under the influence.

In addition, police officials say Whitebird's driver's license may have been revoked at the time of the incident that injured the ASU students.

"Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in this collision," read a portion of the statement released by Tempe Police on April 27.

