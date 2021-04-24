Police: Hit-and-run driver loses control, hits two pedestrians in Tempe

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Police: Hit-and-run driver loses control, hits two pedestrians in Tempe

By FOX 10 News
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo courtesy of Bob Sled

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two men were hit by a driver in Tempe on Saturday and police are searching for the driver after reportedly leaving the scene of the crash.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

"Multiple witnesses reported that a motorist lost control, left the roadway, and collided with two pedestrians at the northeast corner of the intersection. The vehicle left the area," said Officer Eric Jensen with Tempe Police.

The two men who were hit were taken to the hospital. One of them has serious injuries.

Police ask drivers to be mindful of road closures on Saturday night as the scene is investigated.

Video of the scene was caught by Twitter user @Sk8rtweet1.

There's no suspect information. 