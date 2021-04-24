Police: Hit-and-run driver loses control, hits two pedestrians in Tempe

article

Two men were hit by a driver in Tempe on Saturday and police are searching for the driver after reportedly leaving the scene of the crash.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

"Multiple witnesses reported that a motorist lost control, left the roadway, and collided with two pedestrians at the northeast corner of the intersection. The vehicle left the area," said Officer Eric Jensen with Tempe Police.

The two men who were hit were taken to the hospital. One of them has serious injuries.

Police ask drivers to be mindful of road closures on Saturday night as the scene is investigated.

Video of the scene was caught by Twitter user @Sk8rtweet1.

Advertisement

There's no suspect information.