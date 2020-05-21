Tempe Police: Woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police officials are investigating a deadly crash that happened along Mill Avenue Thursday night.
According to officials, the crash happened near Mill and Southern Avenues. The woman was crossing Mill Avenue and was on the northbound curb lane when she was struck by a car that was being driven by an adult male. The woman later died from her injuries.
Investigators say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.