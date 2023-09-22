Shooting investigation underway in the East Valley

Police are investigating after a person was shot in the area of westbound Loop 202 San Tan near milepost 53 around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the situation started on the freeway near Kyrene Road. Shots were fired into a white Volkswagen and the occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but it ended near Priest and Ray roads in a parking lot.

No suspect information has been released by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.