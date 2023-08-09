Tempe's Mill Avenue to get a massive makeover

Some big changes are coming to Tempe's iconic Mill Avenue.

The street will be getting a massive makeover in a $20 million renovation project. It will cover a half-mile stretch of Mill, from University Drive to Rio Salado Parkway.

Some improvements include new lighting, furnishings, and updated sidewalks. The city is also looking at other ways to spruce up the area, such as new plants and trees.

"All the other things that people are used to on streets, like lighting, plants under the trees, median treatments, public art, transit shelters, and irrigation enhancements, are all a part of what we're looking at on this street," said Eric Iwersen with the City of Tempe.

This will be the first major infrastructure project on Mill Avenue in more than four decades. Renovations are set to begin in the spring of next year.

City officials also released renderings of the proposed changes that could be made.

Mill Avenue: