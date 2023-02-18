Temple University police officer killed in shooting near campus

A Temple University police officer has died after authorities say he intervened in a carjacking the school's campus in North Philadelphia, officials say.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

University officials had previously stated the officer was investigating a robbery of a convenience store at 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. During a briefing late Saturday night Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer was trying to intervene in a carjacking near 18th and Montgomery when he was shot.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died, according to the university.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police have yet to provide information about a suspect or an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the officer is the first Temple University police officer to die in the line of duty in the department's history.

The full statement released by Temple Saturday night reads:

"Temple University is heartbroken to confirm that a Temple University police officer was shot at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue while trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street. The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are still gathering information regarding the incident. Out of respect for the officer’s friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

In the wake of the shooting, several local police departments shared their condolences on social media, as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer," read a tweet from Mayor Kenney. "The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.