Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting coworker after argument

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting coworker after argument

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 7:33PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla employee arrested in deadly shooting of coworker outside facility

Fremont police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Anthony Solima in connection with the deadly shooting of his coworker.

FREMONT, Calif. - A Tesla employee was arrested in the fatal shooting of his coworker in the company's parking lot in Fremont, authorities said.

Fremont police allege 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas carried out the shooting around 3:26 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tesla facility, located in the 45000 block of Fremont Boulevard.

Anthony Solima

Anthony Solima, 29, is accused of fatally shooting his coworker in Fremont outside a Tesla factory.

Investigators learned that the victim, still not yet publicly identified, had just finished his shift at the Tesla facility before being shot in the parking lot as he left.

After several leads, homicide detectives were able to pinpoint Solima as a potential suspect in the case. They learned the victim and Solima had been arguing earlier in the day and that the suspect abruptly walked off the job, authorities said.

Suspicious death at Tesla factory

Fremont homicide detective are investigating the death of a person who was found in the parking lot of Tesla's factory on Monday afternoon. Police have called it a "suspicious death" but not revealed other information about what transpired.

Initially, detectives investigated the case as a suspicious death, but later declared it a homicide. 

When first responders arrived at the scene they found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot, suffering from a visible injury.

Based upon the on-scene investigation, officers determined the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound. He has pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Also in the area of the crime scene were .223 rifle casings.

Death at Tesla factory called 'suspicious'

Fremont police are investigating the death of a person found at the Tesla auto plant on Monday afternoon. Homicide investigators are looking into what was called a suspicious death.

Detective obtained search warrants for the suspect and his vehicle and he was subsequently arrested. A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded, non-serialized .223 caliber short-barrel rifle along with an expended casing.

Solima was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of homcide.