Texas Rangers investigating controversial arrest of Galveston man caught on video

The Texas Rangers are investigating a man’s controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.

Pictures and videos of the arrest, which happened Saturday, have since been making its rounds across the internet, sparking a debate about Galveston Police Department’s practices.

Cell phone video shows Donald Neely, 43, in handcuffs that appear to be tied to a rope while he was led by the officers with what appears to be a bag on his head. Police told FOX 26 it is a welding mask that belongs to Neely.

Police say they were leading Neely to a staging area at 21st Street and Market Street because “a transportation unit was not immediately available.”

The man was arrested for allegedly trespassing at the Parks Board of Galveston at 601 23rd Street at 6:45 p.m. Saturday—making for a five-block rope-led police escort.

The police report’s arrest address contradicts a police press release saying Neely was arrested at the Merrill Lynch building on 22nd Street. That building was also closed Saturday, and police didn’t answer requests for clarification.

Advertisement

The President of the Galveston Municipal Police Association spoke out about the controversial image of the arrest.

“It is very easy to take a still shot and fill in your own narrative,” said Geoffrey Gainer.

The City of Galveston has issued the following statement:

The Galveston City Manager suggested, and the police chief agreed, that it is in the best interest of all involved to commission a third-party investigation of the August 3rd arrest of Mr. Donald Neely.

The Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office have agreed to conduct this investigation. The Texas Rangers will conduct a criminal inquiry related to the arrest of Mr. Donald Neely and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will perform a full administrative review of the department’s policies and practices as they relate to the arrest. Pertinent findings will be disclosed after the investigations are completed.

“This is such a polarizing event that it is imperative that we have an independent, third-party investigation to ensure we address any potential issues,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.

At this time, we will not be able to publicly release any facts or details of the arrest until the investigations have been completed.

RELATED

New video released of controversial rope-led arrest in Galveston

Galveston Police Union President defends officers in controversial arrest