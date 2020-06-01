The death of George Floyd: A timeline of a chaotic, emotional week in Minneapolis

article

Forty-six-year-old George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody seven days ago on Memorial Day night. The moment ignited a chaotic, historic and emotional week in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

George Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested by Minneapolis police officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into his neck as Floyd repeated that he cannot breathe. Floyd eventually became unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives.

Since that night, the officer involved has been charged with murder, protesters peacefully gathered to express anger and frustration, rioters burned down Minneapolis' Third Police Precinct and set hundreds of other fires across the city, and the Minnesota National Guard was fully activated for the first time in state history.

The last seven days have been unlike anything the city or the state of Minnesota has ever seen. Here is a timeline of events:

Monday

8:30 p.m. -- Officers respond to a report of forgery in progress at 3759 Chicago Avenue South. When they arrive, officers encounter Floyd, identified as a suspect, in his car. Police said they ordered Floyd out of the vehicle and that he physically resisted officers. Floyd was handcuffed. Bystander video shows the moments that followed, in which Floyd is pinned down by officers, with one officer keeping his knee on Floyd's neck until he loses consciousness. The ambulance arrives minutes later.

9:25 p.m. -- Floyd is declared deceased at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Tuesday

12:41 a.m. -- The Minneapolis Police Department sends a press release on George Floyd's death, calling it a "medical incident."

3:11 a.m. -- MPD announces the FBI will be part of the investigation.

6:45 a.m. -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo hold a press conference. Frey, who had seen the bystander video, says, “What we saw was horrible. Completely and utterly messed up.”

8:46 a.m. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter releases a statement, writing, "The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a defenseless, handcuffed man is one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen. The officer who stood guard is just as responsible as his partner; both must be held fully accountable. This must stop now."

9 a.m. -- Senator Amy Klobuchar releases a statement and calls for a thorough investigation into George Floyd's death.

9:54 a.m. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz releases a statement, writing, "The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice."

10:30 a.m. -- Benjamin Crump, the attorney retained by George Floyd's family, identifies him as the man who died.

10:30 a.m. -- Memorials pop up outside of Cup Foods at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South.

Protesters mourn the loss of George Floyd and call for justice after he was killed in police custody.

11 a.m. -- The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office releases a statement, saying they are "shocked and saddened by what appeared in a recent video" and will be reviewing the case for possible charges following the conclusion of the investigation.

12 p.m. -- People begin to gather for a protest at the site of Floyd's death at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calls for the arrest of the officers.

12:45 p.m. -- The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Minnesota responds, calling for a fair, independent and transparent investigation.

2 p.m. -- Chief Arradondo announces all four responding officers have been fired.

4:30 p.m. -- Demonstrators begin to block traffic at Chicago Avenue South and 39th Street.

5 p.m. -- The Protest officially starts. Hundreds of people have gathered at the site of George Floyd's death.

5:55 p.m. -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner releases its first report. The report says Floyd died at 9:25 p.m. Monday night, but says his cause of death has not been determined pending further testing and investigation by the medical examiner's office, the Minnesota BCA and the FBI.

6:30 p.m. -- The crowd marches to Minneapolis Police's Third Precinct. Video shows some demonstrators throwing objects at police squad cars and police are seen pepper spraying protesters.

7:30 p.m. - Some demonstrators start damaging property at the Third Precinct. Photos and video show a fence torn down, squad cars damaged and windows broken.

9:15 p.m. -- Minnesota congresswomen send a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, calling for a thorough investigation into George Floyd's death.

Wednesday

12:30 p.m. -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls for charges against the officer who arrested George Floyd and held his knee on the man's neck, saying “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If I’d done it or you did it, we would be in jail."

1:30 p.m. -- Thursday afternoon, the names of all four Minneapolis Police officers involved in the arrest that lead to the death of George Floyd were released. They are Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

2:30 p.m. -- An incident report released by the Minneapolis Fire Department showed Floyd was "unresponsive" while handcuffed and on the ground Monday night and was "pulseless" in the ambulance on the way to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

3:30 p.m. -- Protesters returned to the Third Police Precinct of Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon demanding justice.

6:30 p.m. -- Minneapolis Park Police released bodycam video one of its officers captured Monday night during the deadly encounter involving George Floyd.

7:15 p.m. -- Beginning as protests into the death of George Floyd, the demonstrations devolved into widespread riots, looting and intentionally set fires Wednesday night. An Autozone location, a Cub Foods and a nearby under-construction apartment building burned in the melee.

8 p.m. -- Minneapolis activists gathered to call for calm and and end of the violence associated with the George Floyd protests.

9:25 p.m. -- Minneapolis Police responded to a deadly shooting near the George Floyd protests Wednesday night. There, they found a man in grave condition on the sidewalk and performed CPR. He later died at the hospital.

Thursday

12:30 a.m. -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked for the Minnesota National Guard's assistance early Thursday morning after another night of unrest.

6 a.m. -- New video taken early Thursday morning showed extensive and widespread damage across south Minneapolis after the night of violent protests. Minneapolis Fire said it responded to 30 intentionally set fires throughout the night.

9 a.m. -- The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office announced they were making the George Floyd death investigation a "top priority."

10 a.m. -- Artists took to the wall of Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago Avenue to paint a mural of George Floyd in an effort to heal the community.

4 p.m. -- The Hennepin County Attorney said the officers involved in George Floyd's death were not cooperating with the investigation by pleading the 5th Amendment. The officials also vowed to conduct a quick but meticulous investigation.

4:15 p.m. -- Protesters gathered outside the Oakdale home of Derek Chauvin, who was later charged with third-degree murder for the death of George Floyd.

4:30 p.m. -- The Minnesota National Guard is activated by Gov. Tim Walz to help restore order in the Twin Cities.

6:30 p.m. -- The 911 transcript of the call that led to the deadly arrest of George Floyd is released, showing Floyd was suspected of being drunk and using fake money at Cup Foods.

9 p.m. -- Rioters took to the streets of Minneapolis through the night Thursday, including setting Minneapolis' third precinct on fire as thousands looked on.

Friday

8 a.m. -- After rioters damaged more than 170 businesses throughout the Twin Cities Thursday night, residents of both St. Paul and Minneapolis began cleanup efforts in various neighborhoods. Friday morning, buildings in South Minneapolis were still burning and Minneapolis Fire crews were still on the scene after the unrest overnight. Minneapolis Fire said it responded to at least 19 overnight fires.

10:30 a.m. -- Gov. Tim Walz announced the state would take the lead in responding to the riots in Minneapolis heading into the weekend.

12 p.m. -- Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody after being seen in the video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

1 p.m. -- Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced third-degree murder charges and manslaughter charges filed against Chauvin, saying, “This is by far the fastest we’ve ever charged a police officer.” The charges said Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck after he was unresponsive.

3 p.m. -- The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced 8 p.m. curfews starting Friday night.

6 p.m. -- A demonstration for George Floyd moved throughout the city of Minneapolis Friday afternoon, including disrupting traffic on I-35W at University Avenue. It began at Hennepin County Government Center and included the Hennepin Avenue Bridge and the Stone Arch Bridge before getting on to the freeway.

9 p.m. -- Crowds defied the 8 p.m. curfew and lingered on the streets of Minneapolis Friday night as fires and chaos resumed.

11:30 p.m. -- The Department of Public Safety said shots had been fired at law enforcement officers near Minneapolis’ Fifth Precinct during the unrest Friday night.

The crowds stood outside Nicollet Avenue’s 5th Precinct while a fire raged at Wells Fargo branch nearby.

Late Friday night, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis.

At a late night news conference, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state would activate 1,000 more National Guard soldiers to help quell the rioting in the Twin Cities.

Saturday

6 a.m. -- As the curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Saturday, residents woke up to more destruction and began the cleanup effort once again.

9 a.m. -- Gov. Tim Walz announced a full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard in response to the rioting Thursday and Friday night. It was the first time in state history the full National Guard was activated.

2 p.m.: A massive Justice for George Floyd rally began at Minneapolis’ Fifth Police Precinct Saturday afternoon.

4 p.m. -- MnDOT announced the closure of I-94, I-35W, I-35E, I-394 and Hwy. 55 in the Twin Cities overnight due to more expected unrest. The roads closed at 7 p.m. and reopened Sunday at 6 a.m.

7:30 p.m. -- The National Guard moved into the Twin Cities to help the state crack down on riots ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew.

National Guard soldiers set up near the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday.

8:30 p.m. -- Dozens of people were arrested as the National Guard began enforcing the curfew after first trying to disperse the crowd with tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbangs near the Fifth Precinct.

11:30 p.m. -- The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers were fired on by a suspect on the 1400 block of Lake Street, but did not fire back. A gun was found at the scene.

Sunday

6 a.m. -- As curfew lifted for a second day, people helping to clean up the damage say it was “a little less intense today.”

10:30 a.m. -- MnDOT and Gov. Tim Walz announced that the highway closures and curfews would be back in effect Sunday. MnDOT eventually moved the road closures time up to 5 p.m. as protesters mobilized toward I-35W.

2 p.m. -- A peaceful protest began at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it moved onto I-35W in Minneapolis later in the afternoon. While thousands of demonstrators were on the I-35W bridge, a semi truck drove into the crowd in the northbound lanes.

While the semi was on the bridge, some protesters jumped on the cab, but others went to the defense of the driver and helped him get into police custody.

The driver of the semi was booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault, but officials clarified Monday morning that it did not appear to be an intentional act.

6:30 p.m. -- Gov. Tim Walz announces Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be put in charge of prosecuting the George Floyd case.

8:30 p.m. -- Police begin making arrests in Minneapolis as a small group ignored the curfew once again. They made 276 arrests in total.

Protesters were arrested in Minneapolis Sunday night shortly after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

The National Guard also reported that a soldier had to fire rounds at a fast-approaching driver, but nobody was injured in the incident.

11 p.m. -- Dozens gathered for a peaceful vigil at 38th and Chicago.

Monday

11 a.m. -- Gov. Tim Walz announced the curfews for Minneapolis and St. Paul would remain in effect Monday and Tuesday morning, but they would be shortened to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The Governor also said some National Guard troops would begin returning home Monday.

2:30 p.m. -- An independent autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd said he died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure. The family's attorney said, "The ambulance was a hearse. From all apparent evidence, George was dead at the scene."