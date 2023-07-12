Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

The latest data on heat-related deaths in Maricopa County

By May Phan and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Extreme heat persists in the Valley

Maricopa County has released its latest heat death report as temperatures are forecast to reach record-breaking territory this weekend.

PHOENIX - Maricopa County has released the latest weekly heat report amid an unrelenting heat wave - and it appears that heat deaths are down compared to this time last year.

As of July 11, 12 people have died from the heat so far this year, with 55 deaths still under investigation.

During this time in 2022, there were 17 confirmed heat deaths with 126 fatalities under investigation.

All the deaths happened outside, according to the report.

Other data to note:

  • Hospitalizations for heat-related issues have steadily risen since April.
  • More men (65%) than women (35%) are being hospitalized for heat-related illness.
  • Residents ages 75 and older make up a third (33%) of heat deaths in Maricopa County.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer during an average year in the United States.

Read the report: