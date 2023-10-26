The Zone: Deadline looms for City of Phoenix to clean up the homeless encampment area

A deadline is fast approaching for the City of Phoenix to clean up a homeless encampment near Downtown Phoenix that is known as ‘The Zone.’

Read More: 'The Zone': Here's what you should know about Phoenix's cleanup plan for the homeless encampment

Over a year ago, businesses in the area filed a lawsuit against the city, and on Sept. 20, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney ruled that the city needs to clean out the encampment, with a deadline of Nov. 4.

At one point, there were more than a thousand people living in a homeless encampment area that which sprawled across 15 blocks, and cleanup efforts began six months ago.

"We were moving at one block every three weeks, going into this effort," said Rachel Milne, Director of the City of Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions. "That allowed us to utilize the current shelter system, able to work with individuals and assess their needs, connect them. We’ve had to compress a lot of this into the last few weeks."

As of Oct. 26, the homeless encampment, which has attracted a degree of notoriety, is almost gone, with city officials still needing to clean two more blocks.

The city will not force the homeless to leave The Zone if there are no shelter beds or other safe area for them to go. Currently, all 900 beds at the Human Services Campus remain filled, but the city recently opened two temporary shelters with the help of local agencies that are paying for hotel rooms to providing 300 more beds.

About 80% of the people that the city has made contact with during the cleanup agreed to go into a shelter. For those who refuse, a lot in Downtown Phoenix is being transformed into a campground.

"The indoor space is where we will do all the dining," said Milne. "We will have case management and behavioral health services. Outside, we’re getting sprinklers in the canopied area. We’re also adding restrooms, showers, laundry facilities."

The space will have room for 200 tents or structures, and 300 people. City officials say the space is a temporary spot to accommodate the homeless from The Zone.

City officials also expect to start moving people into the designated campground space next week, beginning with 40 people and later increasing the capacity in phases.