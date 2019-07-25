'They don't want my business anymore': Ted Cruz protests Nike, replaces athletic gear with Adidas

Ted Cruz is the latest to #WalkAwayFromNike, tweeting on Tuesday that he's gotten all new shoes and bags from Adidas and donated his old Nike gear to Goodwill.

Nike has been no stranger to controversy, most recently gathering attention for pulling a Betsy Ross flag shoe at the request of Colin Kaepernick, who appeared in an ad with the athletic retailer last year.

This has created a negative reputation in the conservative community, pushing many to burn, donate, or trash their old Nike products, as others rose to support the brand for taking a stand on social issues.