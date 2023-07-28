This is Arizona's most iconic diner, according to Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest has named a Phoenix diner as the most iconic diner in Arizona.

Mel's Diner, located at 17th Avenue and Grand, is known for their famous exterior from the TV series "Alice."

The show, which ran from 1976 to 1985, is about a widow who wants to be a singer, but her car breaks down and she ends up taking a job at the Phoenix diner.

Photos from the sitcom decorate the menu and hang on the walls.

The survey looked at things like customer ratings and Trip Advisor scores to make their ranking.

