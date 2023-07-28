Expand / Collapse search
This is Arizona's most iconic diner, according to Reader's Digest

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Reader's Digest has named a Phoenix diner as the most iconic diner in Arizona.

Mel's Diner, located at 17th Avenue and Grand, is known for their famous exterior from the TV series "Alice."

The show, which ran from 1976 to 1985, is about a widow who wants to be a singer, but her car breaks down and she ends up taking a job at the Phoenix diner.

Photos from the sitcom decorate the menu and hang on the walls.

The survey looked at things like customer ratings and Trip Advisor scores to make their ranking.

Location: